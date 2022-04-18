StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

