StockNews.com Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Buy

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.