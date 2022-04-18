NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $232,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 69.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.