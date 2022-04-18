Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ATKR opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.36. Atkore has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atkore by 24.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atkore by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Atkore by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

