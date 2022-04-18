LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.