EOG Resources (TSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (TSE:EOGGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

