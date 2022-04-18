EOG Resources (TSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (TSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources, Inc is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

