ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.28 and a 52-week high of C$18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.50.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.