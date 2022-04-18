Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $184.24 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

