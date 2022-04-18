Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

