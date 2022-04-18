PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,232,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.