Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC opened at $57.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $741.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $62.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.