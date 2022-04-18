ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $597.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.30 and its 200-day moving average is $724.63. The firm has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

