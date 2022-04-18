Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 447,818 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chimerix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

