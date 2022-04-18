StockNews.com Downgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Hold

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
AVNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.93 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,769.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
