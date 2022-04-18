Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.42. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
