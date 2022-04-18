Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.42. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.