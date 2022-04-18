Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

