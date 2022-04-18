Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACU opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.