Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THR. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:THR opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

