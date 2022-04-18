StockNews.com Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Buy

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

ABC opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

