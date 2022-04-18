Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

