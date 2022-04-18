Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VYGR opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

