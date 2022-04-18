Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,656 shares of company stock valued at $153,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

