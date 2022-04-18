Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ VS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.15. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Versus Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

