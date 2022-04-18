Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
NASDAQ VS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.15. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Versus Systems (Get Rating)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
