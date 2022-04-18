VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.