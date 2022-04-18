Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

