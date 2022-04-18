Short Interest in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expands By 39.4%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 25,540,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vroom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

