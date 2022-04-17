Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

