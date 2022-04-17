Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

