New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,931 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

