CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

