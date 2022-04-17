New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,238 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,474,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE U opened at $89.13 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.