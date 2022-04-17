The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

