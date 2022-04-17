New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

