KBC Group NV Has $3.95 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 119,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

VTR stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

