KBC Group NV Sells 1,423 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $713.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.70 and a twelve month high of $747.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $681.88 and a 200-day moving average of $663.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

