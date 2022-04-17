DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 66,187 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,187 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

