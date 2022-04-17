New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Synovus Financial worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.50 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

