3,393 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

ATO stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

