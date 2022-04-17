New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,896 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $25,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.