New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $10,729,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

