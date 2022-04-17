Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 112,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 670,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 208,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

