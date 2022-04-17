New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,043 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Black Knight worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Black Knight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.