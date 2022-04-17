New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Valmont Industries worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

