New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Avalara worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avalara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Avalara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avalara by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

