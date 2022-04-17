DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 24,960 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

