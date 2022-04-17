W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

