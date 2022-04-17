Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $59,725,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150,240 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

