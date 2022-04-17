Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,488.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

