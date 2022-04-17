Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

