Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
TSEM opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $49.09.
TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
