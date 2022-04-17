Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,685 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.