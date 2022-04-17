Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.55 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

